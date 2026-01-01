Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.