Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $205.62 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.53 and a 1 year high of $214.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.16.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

