Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 30,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.