Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 6,398 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:WFC opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $95.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

