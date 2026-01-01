AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $403.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.37. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 496.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

