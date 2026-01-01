Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

