Short Interest in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expands By 23.7%

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 733,672 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 592,885 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Clear Str raised MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MYR Group stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $241.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $200.12.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,019.80. This trade represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,384.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

