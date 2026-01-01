Short Interest in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Grows By 38.6%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 229,079 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 165,238 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

