Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 11457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.73. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $945.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $10,683,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

