Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $16.10. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 45,767 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Impala Platinum presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

