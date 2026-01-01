GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,338,140 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 10,790,379 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,517,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 29.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 29.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,517,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,003,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $9,034,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $3,895,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,183,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NVDL opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

