Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cumulus Media Inc is a leading American broadcasting company that owns and operates a network of AM and FM radio stations across the United States. Through its primary division, Cumulus Radio, the company provides a diverse portfolio of programming formats, including news, talk, sports, and various music genres. Beyond station ownership, Cumulus offers comprehensive advertising solutions, creating tailored campaigns for local and national advertisers that leverage on-air promotions, digital platforms, and live events.

Founded in 1997 by Lewis Dickey Jr., Cumulus Media established its corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

