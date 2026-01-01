Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.50.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $605.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $616.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.10. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

