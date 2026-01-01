Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.2420.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Jardine Matheson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited is a Bermuda-registered investment holding company with a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and American depositary shares trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol JMHLY. Established in 1832 by William Jardine and James Matheson, the group has evolved from a trading house in Canton to a diversified conglomerate with operations throughout Asia.

The company holds controlling interests in a portfolio of businesses spanning property, retail, hospitality, automotive, and engineering.

