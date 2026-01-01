NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.54. NIO shares last traded at $5.7650, with a volume of 28,789,591 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

NIO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,761,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

