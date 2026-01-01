AUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, AUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. AUSD has a market capitalization of $203.35 million and $32.32 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD’s launch date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 203,402,936 tokens. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 203,402,936.127306. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99957577 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $32,439,097.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

