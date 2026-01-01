VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $38.89 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

WMT opened at $111.41 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $887.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,325,669.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,065. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.