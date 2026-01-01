VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 14,100 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.19% of Unum Group worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $77.54 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,090. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $951,160 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

