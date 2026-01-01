China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6%

CHNR stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.