AI Rig Complex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.31 Million (ARC)

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. AI Rig Complex has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Rig Complex token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Rig Complex has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AI Rig Complex Profile

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun. AI Rig Complex’s official website is www.arc.fun/index.html.

AI Rig Complex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.03518039 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $5,490,525.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

