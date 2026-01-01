Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

