Pump.fun Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.43 Million (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Pump.fun has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pump.fun has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $94.43 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pump.fun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun Profile

Pump.fun was first traded on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official message board is x.com/pumpfun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00194937 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $96,579,150.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pump.fun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pump.fun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.