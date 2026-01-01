EverValue Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $957.83 Thousand (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One EverValue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $28.49 or 0.00032440 BTC on popular exchanges. EverValue Coin has a market cap of $440.87 million and approximately $957.83 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EverValue Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverValue Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin Profile

EverValue Coin launched on July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin. The official message board for EverValue Coin is medium.com/@evervaluecoin.

Buying and Selling EverValue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 28.23413791 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $663,102.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverValue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverValue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverValue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverValue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.