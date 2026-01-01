Crypto.com Staked ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.59 Thousand (CDCETH)

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,171.07 or 0.03610089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a market cap of $115.49 million and approximately $43.59 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,420 tokens. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,420. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 3,167.25718706 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $51,326.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

