Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $174.50

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $190.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $20,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,956,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,157,548.12. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,390,384 shares of company stock valued at $215,648,735 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

