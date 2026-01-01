Bybit Staked SOL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85.14 Million (BBSOL)

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Bybit Staked SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $140.50 or 0.00159953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bybit Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $85.14 million and $590.93 thousand worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bybit Staked SOL has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,669.87 or 0.99807383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,033.48 or 0.99612970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bybit Staked SOL

Bybit Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,599,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3. Bybit Staked SOL’s official website is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,599,847.65727057. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 140.82156882 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $592,168.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

