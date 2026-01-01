U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.9474.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.