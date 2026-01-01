Head to Head Survey: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A N/A N/A Avenue Therapeutics N/A -471.57% -296.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexImmune and Avenue Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) 0.00 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million $0.76 0.90

NexImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NexImmune has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

