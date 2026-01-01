Head to Head Survey: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI)

Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares NexImmune and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexImmune
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Avenue Therapeutics
|N/A
|-471.57%
|-296.50%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NexImmune and Avenue Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexImmune
|N/A
|N/A
|-$32.34 million
|($18.29)
|0.00
|Avenue Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$10.38 million
|$0.76
|0.90
NexImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
NexImmune has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.
