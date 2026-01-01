Contrasting Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Therapeutics N/A N/A -11.95% Beyond Air -632.51% -261.08% -119.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cartesian Therapeutics and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Beyond Air 1 0 1 1 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 427.05%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,415.15%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Cartesian Therapeutics.

87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Beyond Air”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Therapeutics $38.91 million 4.82 -$77.42 million ($1.56) -4.62 Beyond Air $3.70 million 1.57 -$46.62 million ($7.58) -0.10

Beyond Air has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cartesian Therapeutics. Cartesian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

