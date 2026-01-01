Financial Analysis: NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) vs. NPK International (NYSE:NPKI)

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) and NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NPK International has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiCE has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NPK International and NiCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NPK International 12.74% 9.93% 8.26% NiCE 19.48% 17.71% 12.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NPK International 0 1 3 0 2.75 NiCE 1 5 8 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NPK International and NiCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NPK International presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. NiCE has a consensus target price of $159.77, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Given NiCE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NiCE is more favorable than NPK International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NPK International and NiCE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NPK International $217.49 million 4.62 -$150.26 million $0.38 31.32 NiCE $2.74 billion 2.61 $442.59 million $8.80 12.85

NiCE has higher revenue and earnings than NPK International. NiCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NPK International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of NiCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of NPK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NiCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NiCE beats NPK International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NiCE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NiCE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NiCE Ltd. in June 2016. NiCE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

