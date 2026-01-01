VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys 8,210 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 33.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 408.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 169.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 208,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.32.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 562,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,901.08. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,296. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.63%.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

