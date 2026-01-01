Insider Selling: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $16,166.15 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $16,166.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 356,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,270.15. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evolus Stock Down 0.3%

EOLS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.87. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Evolus had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 759.04%. The business had revenue of $68.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,931 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 96.4% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,842 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 4,138,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 796,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOLS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

