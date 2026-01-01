Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 82,761 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $89.53 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

