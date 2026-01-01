Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31,017 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF $BKHY

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.3882 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

