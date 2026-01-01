Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $335.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $340.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

