Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $31.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,582 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 258,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $266.92.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

