Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,459,719 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF $GFLW

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,459,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,865,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 6.60% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 5,134.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,911,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GFLW opened at $28.16 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum. GFLW was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by VictoryShares.

