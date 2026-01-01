Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 3.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $252,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.