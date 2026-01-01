Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $14.85 Million Position in Mechanics Bancorp $MCHB

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,851,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.90% of Mechanics Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MCHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mechanics Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mechanics Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mechanics Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mechanics Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

MCHB stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mechanics Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Mechanics Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -12.43%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences.

