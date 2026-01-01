Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 442.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $603.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $622.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Further Reading

