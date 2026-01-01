Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $18.40 Million Investment in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF $CATF

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,395,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 33.57% of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATF. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

CATF stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. CATF was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

