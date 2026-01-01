Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 77,495 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,495 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 66,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.