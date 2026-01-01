Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,393,430 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 12,255.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,430 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises approximately 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 1.05% of Viasat worth $41,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, CAO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 51,480 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $1,872,842.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,043.98. The trade was a 89.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $100,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,585.86. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,529 shares of company stock worth $9,071,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Viasat Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $43.59.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

