Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,000. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $311,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 430,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after buying an additional 130,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,798,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $203.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

