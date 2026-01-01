Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,818,461 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF $FCAL

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818,461 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 3.93% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CLG LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. CLG LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.31 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.25.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.42%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.