Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $701,649,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,957,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,750,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,415 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,369,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,739.12. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,606. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

