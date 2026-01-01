Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $44.36 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,474,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,362,000. Macy’s accounts for about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on M. Guggenheim began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

