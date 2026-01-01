Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $50.07 Million in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,071,000. Primoris Services comprises approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 241.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director Patricia K. Wagner sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $1,689,477.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $562,908.85. This represents a 75.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $281,361.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Glj Research initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.