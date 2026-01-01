Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180,100 shares during the period. Granite Construction comprises 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Granite Construction worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 23,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GVA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $119.74.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. The trade was a 42.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

Further Reading

