Norden Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

